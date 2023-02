(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five persons were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, police said.

Soon after the blast, police reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Later, the injured were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta where their condition is stated out of danger.

"The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained," police said.