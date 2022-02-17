UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Buses Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Five injured in buses collision

At least five persons suffered injuries in collision between two buses near Khankey morr,Phool Nagar here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :At least five persons suffered injuries in collision between two buses near Khankey morr,Phool Nagar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,the accident occurred between a passenger bus and factory workers bus due to dense fog.

As a result,five workers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as - Asif (30), Fayyaz (37), Awais (20),Hamid (30) and others.

Rescue team shifted the victims to Trauma Center,while police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean Ne ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean New Year

28 minutes ago
 Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

57 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

57 minutes ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

58 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

58 minutes ago
 Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from ..

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>