Five injured in buses collision

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :At least five persons suffered injuries in collision between two buses near Khankey morr,Phool Nagar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,the accident occurred between a passenger bus and factory workers bus due to dense fog.

As a result,five workers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as - Asif (30), Fayyaz (37), Awais (20),Hamid (30) and others.

Rescue team shifted the victims to Trauma Center,while police launched investigation.