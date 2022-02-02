Five injured in car-van collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Five persons were injured in a car-van collision near Khurrianwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred near 155-RB Panwan stop resulting in injuries to five persons including Asim s/o Nazeer Ahmad, Adnan s/o Latif, Waseem s/o Ashraf, Umer s/o M Iftikhar,and Bahadar Ali s/o M Alam.

The injured were rushed to THQ hospital Chak Jhumra by Rescue 1122.