Five injured in clash between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries in clash between two groups over land dispute near Ali Pur road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two rival groups started quarreling over land dispute in Ali Pur road in which five persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in the presence of local police.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Bakhtawar, Sheraz, Maqsood Mai and Nasreen. The victims were the residents of Ali Pur bypass Muzaffargarh.

Sadar police station have registered the case and started investigations.