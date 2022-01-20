Five injured in cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Five people were injured in a cylinder blast in a prize bond shop in New Anarkali here on Thursday.

The police said people were present in the shop when the cylinder blast occurred.

As a result, they received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescue officials, including fire-fighters, shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Adeem, 50, and Muhammad Jameel, 40,while identity of three others could not be ascertained yet.