Five injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :At least five members of a family were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Qadirabad area of Gulbahar here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, its teams immediately rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Two of the injured were provided first aid on the spot.

The hospital sources said the injured were given timely treatment and their condition was now out of danger.