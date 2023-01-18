Five injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Five people of the same family sustained serious injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in the Dabgari Garden area here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the cylinder blast occurred in a house near Syed Anwar Medical Center, critically injuring five people of a family.

The injured including women and children were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.

Rescue 1122 said the condition of the two injured was critical, adding the blast also damaged the room.