UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Five injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

Five persons including two women received burn injuries in a cylinder explosion at a house near Railway Headquarters here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Five persons including two women received burn injuries in a cylinder explosion at a house near Railway Headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the persons were sitting in a room when the gas cylinder exploded, injuring all five persons.

Rescuers shifted the injured persons to Mayo Hospital. The injured were identified as Bagga (60), Zikriya (6), Khursheed Bibi (40), Saira (15) and Sadiq (30).

Related Topics

Injured Women Gas All

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

12 minutes ago

Committee appreciates Pakistan Medical Commission ..

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister Urges Protesters to Leave Ter ..

11 minutes ago

Three killed in fire incidents in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

President summons National Assembly, Senate sessio ..

11 minutes ago

Judge visits district jail Jhang

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.