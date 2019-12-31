Five injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

Five persons including two women received burn injuries in a cylinder explosion at a house near Railway Headquarters here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Five persons including two women received burn injuries in a cylinder explosion at a house near Railway Headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the persons were sitting in a room when the gas cylinder exploded, injuring all five persons.

Rescuers shifted the injured persons to Mayo Hospital. The injured were identified as Bagga (60), Zikriya (6), Khursheed Bibi (40), Saira (15) and Sadiq (30).