Five Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:30 PM
Five persons including two women received burn injuries in a cylinder explosion at a house near Railway Headquarters here on Tuesday
According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the persons were sitting in a room when the gas cylinder exploded, injuring all five persons.
Rescuers shifted the injured persons to Mayo Hospital. The injured were identified as Bagga (60), Zikriya (6), Khursheed Bibi (40), Saira (15) and Sadiq (30).