Five Injured In Darazinda Motorbike Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:43 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Five people were injured in an explosion that occurred in the main Bazaar of Tehsil Darazinda on Friday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the explosive device, planted on a motorbike parked near a local hotel in the Bazaar exploded due to which five people got injured.
The medical teams of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the injured people to the hospital. Two of the injured persons are in critical condition.
