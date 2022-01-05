UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Fire Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Five members of a family were injured when a fire broke out due to gas leakage at a home here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 sopkesperson, the fire broke out in a home at Main Bazaar, Jamkay Cheema, due to gas leakage.

As a result, 26-year-old Gulshaan, 25-year-old Robain, 55- year-old Shabbir, 50-year-old Abida and three-year-old Ibrahim received burns.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital and extinguishedthe fire after two hours.

