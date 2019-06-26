UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Fire Incident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Five injured in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Five persons were injured in a fire incident at a clothes factory in 6-Rehman Villas, Defence area here on Tuesday.

Police said the persons were present in the factory when fire erupted in it.

As a result, Hamid (28) of Narowal, Nasir (30) of Lahore, Sarwar of Bahawalnagar and Rafaqat (35) of Kasur received severe burn injuries.

On information, volunteers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation and shifted the injured to Lahore General Hospital.

Cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuiting.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Kasur Nasir Bahawalnagar Narowal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

3 minutes ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

3 minutes ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

3 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.