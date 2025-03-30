Five injured in firing incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Five persons were injured in firing incidents that took place in North Nazimabad, Lyari, Baldia Town and Kamari area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, five persons including a child were injured after aerial firing incidents that reported in North Nazimabad, Lyari, Baldia and Kamari area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team after taking notice of the aerial firing have arrested three persons and started investigation against them.

Search operation was continuing to trace the elements involved in the aerial firing incidents.