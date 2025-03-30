Open Menu

Five Injured In Firing Incidents

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Five injured in firing incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Five persons were injured in firing incidents that took place in North Nazimabad, Lyari, Baldia Town and Kamari area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, five persons including a child were injured after aerial firing incidents that reported in North Nazimabad, Lyari, Baldia and Kamari area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team after taking notice of the aerial firing have arrested three persons and started investigation against them.

Search operation was continuing to trace the elements involved in the aerial firing incidents.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

6 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

6 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan