Five injured in gas cylinder blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least five persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house in Bin Qasim area on Saturday.

According to police, the blast occured at a house located in Data Nagar, Steel Town, Bin Qasim in which five persons including three minors were injured.

The injured were identified as Akram age 45 years, Noor Ayesha age 6 years, Iqra Noor age 6 years, Aliyan age 3 years and Minthar age 5 years.

The injured were shifted to near hospital for medical treatment and further investigations were underway.