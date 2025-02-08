Five Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least five persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house in Bin Qasim area on Saturday.
According to police, the blast occured at a house located in Data Nagar, Steel Town, Bin Qasim in which five persons including three minors were injured.
The injured were identified as Akram age 45 years, Noor Ayesha age 6 years, Iqra Noor age 6 years, Aliyan age 3 years and Minthar age 5 years.
The injured were shifted to near hospital for medical treatment and further investigations were underway.
