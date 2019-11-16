UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Gas Leak Blast In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Five injured in gas leak blast in Rawalpindi

Five- people sustained serious burn injuries in a gas leak blast in Sadiqabad area here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Five- people sustained serious burn injuries in a gas leak blast in Sadiqabad area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the incident took place in a boy's hostel located at Gousia chowk in Sadiqabad area where gas league blast occurred in a room.Resultantly, Abdul Hannan of 19, Allah Ditta of 24, Saleh Muhammad of 22, Muhammad Mustafa of 22 and Arslan of 26 got serious burn injuries.

On receiving information, the team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the place and shifted the injured to Banazir Bhutto Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

On other hand, Rescue 1122 has appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

Spokesman said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

The spokesman advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts / financial losses could be avoided.

Citizens were advised to take extra care while using gas appliances and dial emergency number 1122 in case of any mishap.

Related Topics

Injured Arslan Sadiqabad Rescue 1122 Gas All

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

16 minutes ago

Pakistaniplayers bag two gold medals in Asian Che ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 200mln earmarked for Govt Science College proje ..

2 minutes ago

Health facilities at CGH appreciated in Rawalpindi ..

2 minutes ago

Diabetic camp organized at press club in Faisalaba ..

2 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted in Multan

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.