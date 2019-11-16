Five injured in gas leak blast in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

Five- people sustained serious burn injuries in a gas leak blast in Sadiqabad area here on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the incident took place in a boy's hostel located at Gousia chowk in Sadiqabad area where gas league blast occurred in a room.Resultantly, Abdul Hannan of 19, Allah Ditta of 24, Saleh Muhammad of 22, Muhammad Mustafa of 22 and Arslan of 26 got serious burn injuries.

On receiving information, the team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the place and shifted the injured to Banazir Bhutto Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

On other hand, Rescue 1122 has appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

Spokesman said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

The spokesman advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts / financial losses could be avoided.

Citizens were advised to take extra care while using gas appliances and dial emergency number 1122 in case of any mishap.