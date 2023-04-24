Five Injured In Gas Leakage Blast: Rescue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :At least five persons were injured in a gas leakage blast that took place near the dining factory area located at Korangi Bilal Chorangi, Karachi, Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a big blast occurred at the dining factory area of Chorangi, resulted in injuring of five persons on the spot.
The seriously burnt persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. As per initial reports, gas leakage was the reason behind this blast.
A police team rushed to the site for further investigations.