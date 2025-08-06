Five injured in Gujrat road accident

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Five children were injured in a road accident that occurred on G.T.Road area of Gujrat, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck hit the Rickshaw passing through G.T.

Road area of Gujrat.

As a result, five children of below sixteen year age were injured in the accident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital for emergency treatment. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.