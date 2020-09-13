UrduPoint.com
Five Injured In Jhal Magsi Clash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Five injured in Jhal Magsi clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in a clash between two groups at the village Mat Bhorani area of Jhal Magsi district on Sunday.

According to Levies spokesman,two sub-clans attacked each other with sticks after developing dispute between them.

As a result, five of them sustained injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical where three of the injured were referred to Larakana based hospital in view of a critical condition after completion of initial medical aid.

Levies force registered a case and started probe.

More Stories From Pakistan

