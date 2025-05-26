Five injured in Karachi bus accident

At least five persons were injured in a bus accident that took place near Natha Khan Pull area of Karachi, TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) At least five persons were injured in a bus accident that took place near Natha Khan Pull area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, five persons sustained injuries when a rashly-driven passenger bus overturned near Natha Khan Pull area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The Rescue and Police team are also removing the vehicle from the road with heavy machinery.