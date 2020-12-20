Five injured in Karachi cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in a cylinder blast on Sunday occurred at a flat located in the vicinity of Suparko Road, Karachi .

Rescue officials reported that two fire brigade vehicles were trying to extinguishfire that was erupted in the flat due to blast, a private tv channel reported.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.