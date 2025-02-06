Five injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Five persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred near Orangi Town Khairabad area of Karachi, tv

channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other to settle petty dispute near Orangi Town Khairabad area.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries.

Police after receiving reports reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also arrested an accused with weapon and started further investigation.