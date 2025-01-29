Five injured in Karachi road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least five persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Quaid Abad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a university bus was going towards Malir when it hit the two motorcycles and car near Quaid

Abad area due to brake failure.

As a result, five persons were injured in the incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. The police also reached the spot and arrested the driver for investigation.