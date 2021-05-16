Five injured in Khairpur cottage house fire incident

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :At least five persons were injured in a cottage house fire incident that occurred near Jail of Khairpur district, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, five persons living in cottage houses received burn injuries when their temporary shelters were also damaged by heavy fire.

Some domestic cattle also perished due to the fire. The fire extinguishing vehicles could not reach the spot till the filling of this report.

However, the locals living in slum areas have managed to shift the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.