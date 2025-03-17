Five injured in Khuzdar hand grenade attack incident

Five persons including children were injured in a hand grenade attack incident that took place near Koshak area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Five persons including children were injured in a hand grenade attack incident that took place near Koshak area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked on a house of a police officer with hand grenade near Koshak area

of Khuzdar district. As a result, five persons including father of the police officer sustained injuries in the incident.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar for emergency treatment.

Police team cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this hand grenade attack incident.