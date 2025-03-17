Open Menu

Five Injured In Khuzdar Hand Grenade Attack Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Five injured in Khuzdar hand grenade attack incident

Five persons including children were injured in a hand grenade attack incident that took place near Koshak area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Five persons including children were injured in a hand grenade attack incident that took place near Koshak area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked on a house of a police officer with hand grenade near Koshak area

of Khuzdar district. As a result, five persons including father of the police officer sustained injuries in the incident.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar for emergency treatment.

Police team cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this hand grenade attack incident.

Recent Stories

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, s ..

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

53 seconds ago
 Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividen ..

Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual Gener ..

1 minute ago
 CM launches programs for special children

CM launches programs for special children

28 seconds ago
 PJA launches four training courses for judges

PJA launches four training courses for judges

30 seconds ago
 Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new pla ..

Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore

32 seconds ago
 TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with speci ..

TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans

33 seconds ago
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

35 seconds ago
 UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health cr ..

UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..

5 minutes ago
 Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

5 minutes ago
 ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in ju ..

ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

5 minutes ago
 Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar B ..

Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang

5 minutes ago
 Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan