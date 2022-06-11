UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Land Dispute, Police Arrests Five Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five accused

At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute of land in Kalakot area of the megalopolis on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute of land in Kalakot area of the megalopolis on Saturday.

According to police, five injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, who were injured due to stick hits.

None of the injured were in critical condition.

Heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area while five alleged accused were arrested.

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

FC set up free medical camp in Zhob

FC set up free medical camp in Zhob

3 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Man held for displaying weapons on social media

Man held for displaying weapons on social media

4 minutes ago
 Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 mino ..

Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 minority students

4 minutes ago
 Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

4 minutes ago
 Man, son shot dead in Lahore

Man, son shot dead in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.