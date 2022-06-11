Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five accused

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute of land in Kalakot area of the megalopolis on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute of land in Kalakot area of the megalopolis on Saturday.

According to police, five injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, who were injured due to stick hits.

None of the injured were in critical condition.

Heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area while five alleged accused were arrested.