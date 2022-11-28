UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Oil Tanker Explosion In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Five people sustained burn injuries in an oil tanker explosion at a welding shop in Quetta the other day.

The incident occurred when the oil tanker exploded during the welding of its tank.

As a result, five people sustained burn injuries, a private news channel reported.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Sarwar, Naseebullah, Sultan Muhammad, Umar Agha and Muhammad Anwar.

Rescue 1122 officials and Edhi ambulances reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

