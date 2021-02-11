Five injured in pile-up of six vehicles

Five people were injured in a pile-up of six vehicles due to fog near here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Five people were injured in a pile-up of six vehicles due to fog near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the pile-up occurred on Daska Road near village Glottian-Kalan in which Siddique, Rehman, Arshad and Shazia were injured.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Daska.