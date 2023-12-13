Five injured in private factory Bus-Truck Collision

PATOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Five people were injured in a collision between two private factory buses and a truck near the Multan Road Toll Plaza at Manga Mandi, on early Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when two factory buses collided with a truck due to heavy fog near the Multan Road Toll Plaza Sahjuwal Gate in Manga Mandi.

The injured were identified as Faisal (23), Sajid (29), Abdul Kaleem (30), Hasnain (27) and Ramadan (25), all employees of Sky Textile Factory who were travelling from Renala to Manga mandi.

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 reached the spot after being informed and shifted all the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Patoki for medical treatment.