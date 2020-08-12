Five injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in a hand grenade blast at Brewery Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a Shop which went off, leaving five people injured on the spot.

Police on information rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Civil hospital trauma center.

The injured were identified as Rehmatullah, Muhammad Insaf, Muhammad Rafiq, Zahid, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.