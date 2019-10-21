UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Quetta' Bomb Blast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:54 PM

Five injured in Quetta' bomb blast

Rescue teams have rushed to the scene to shift the injured to hospital.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) At least five men including three policemen fell injurd after a bomb went off near Akhrotabad police station.

According to media reports, the bomb went off on Aspani road very close to Akhrotabad Police Station in Quetta.

The police said that four constables who were performding their duties outside the police station fell innjured. The resecue teams have also rushed to the spot to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Police Station Road Media

Recent Stories

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

8 minutes ago

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

13 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

10 minutes ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

10 minutes ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.