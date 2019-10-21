Five injured in Quetta' bomb blast

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue teams have rushed to the scene to shift the injured to hospital.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) At least five men including three policemen fell injurd after a bomb went off near Akhrotabad police station.

According to media reports, the bomb went off on Aspani road very close to Akhrotabad Police Station in Quetta.

The police said that four constables who were performding their duties outside the police station fell innjured. The resecue teams have also rushed to the spot to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.