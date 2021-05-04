Five injured in rival clash in faisalabad

As many as five persons were injured in rival clash in the area of Jaranwala and Saddar police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as five persons were injured in rival clash in the area of Jaranwala and Saddar police stations.

Police said here on Tuesday that Nawaz r/o Chak 127-GB along with Shahid and Ali Shan,r/o Chak No.

126-GB,was returning back after performing duties in a local factory when their rivals Munna ground intercepted their bus near chak 102-GB Mirzaywala stop and opened fire on them after descending them from the bus and managed to escape.

As a result, Nawaz, Shahid and Ali Shan received serious bullet injuries and shifted to hospital.

To avenge this incident, relatives of the injured also opened fire on Munna ground near water works road,Jaranwala and --seriously injured two persons --Tahir Idrees and Rizwan Ghafoor. These victims were shifted to hospital.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation but no arrest in this regard was reported so far.