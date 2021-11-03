Five injured in road accident

Five people were injured in a collision between a mini bus and a coaster at Dek bridge, tehsil Pasrur on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a collision between a mini bus and a coaster at Dek bridge, tehsil Pasrur on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured were identified as Fiza (20), Laiba (15), Husnain (17)Urwa (17) and Mansha (25).

Rescuers provided first aid to four injured and shifted Mansha to the THQ Hospital Pasrur.