Five injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Five persons were injured in a collision between a high-roof car and an auto-rickshaw near Daska-Pasrur Road here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 33-year-old Noor Masih, 40-year-old Gushan, 14-year-old Samil Masih, 50-year-old Mumtaz Bibi and 65-year-old Mumtaz Hussian were injured when a car collided with auto-rickshaw near village Khokhran.

Rescue-1122 took timely action, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the local hospital for medical treatment.