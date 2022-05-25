Five injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Five persons were injured as an auto-rickshaw overturned at Glotian Mor, Daska Road, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, five persons -- 23-year-old Shabeen, 50-year-old Nazeeran Bibi, 19-year-old Muzammil, 43-year-old Mumtaz, and 32-year-old Touseef were injured as the rickshaw overturned.

Rescue-1122 shifted all the injured to hospital after providing first aid to them.