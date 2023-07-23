Five injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Five people including four females were injured in a road accident, in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday the accident took place near Sadanwala Stop on Tandlianwala-Sammundri road where a rashly driven car crashed into a road divider.

As a result of which, Riaz Hussain (32), Musarrat Bibi (66), Naila (25), Eman Fatima (6) and Ayesha (4 years) received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Sammundri.