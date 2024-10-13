Five Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Five people including three women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in Nishatabad police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a rickshaw near Gattwala Park on Sheikhupura Road.
As a result, five people including Riasat Khan (27), Hamza Ateeq (10), his mother Aqsa Bibi (30), Mariyam Zeeshan (26) and Razia Bibi (55), all residents of Khurarianwala, sustained multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.
