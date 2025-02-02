Five injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Five passengers sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a passenger van fell into fields from Canal Road due to over-speeding near Gattwala.

As a result, Ashir (28), Amanullah (28), Khurram Habib (30), Hasan Abdullah (26) and Kazim (33) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-I after providing them with the first aid, he added.