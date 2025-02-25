Five Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Five people were injured, when a speeding truck hit a car on the GT Road near Jhelum's Jada Chowk on Tuesday.
According to the police, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical, a private news channel reported.
The hospital staff is providing necessary treatment to the injured, police said.
