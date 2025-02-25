Open Menu

Five Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Five injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Five people were injured, when a speeding truck hit a car on the GT Road near Jhelum's Jada Chowk on Tuesday.

According to the police, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical, a private news channel reported.

The hospital staff is providing necessary treatment to the injured, police said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

9 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

9 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

9 hours ago
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

9 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

10 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

11 hours ago
 Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awar ..

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan