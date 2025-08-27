Five Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Five people, including three women, were injured
when two motorcycles collided each other near
Thermal Bypass, here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, the injured were identified
as Rehmat Bibi (50), Sajida Bibi (55), Tahmeena Bibi (40),
Ziaullah (35) and Muhammad Tanveer (26).
The rescue staff shifted the victims to Indus Hospital
Muzaffargarh after providing first aid.
