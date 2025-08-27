Five injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Five people, including three women, were injured

when two motorcycles collided each other near

Thermal Bypass, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured were identified

as Rehmat Bibi (50), Sajida Bibi (55), Tahmeena Bibi (40),

Ziaullah (35) and Muhammad Tanveer (26).

The rescue staff shifted the victims to Indus Hospital

Muzaffargarh after providing first aid.