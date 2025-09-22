Five injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Five people, including four children, were injured on Monday in a collision between two motorcycles on Jhumra Road near Kot Khuda Yar area.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured included Aamir Zaman 4 years, Umair, 5 years, Muneeb Ahmed 8 years, Muhammad Shahzeb 8 years and Rashid 25 years .

According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) after providing first aid on the spot, where the condition of one injured person was stated to be critical.

