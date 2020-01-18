Five injured in road accident

According to Rescue 1122, a van after tyre burst hit a truck parked alongside a road at Alipur Road. As a result,five persons travelling in the van sustained injuries.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries as a van collided with a truck near Ganjaywali bridge, Alipur Road on Saturday.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital, Muzaffargarh.