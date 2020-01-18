UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Five injured in road accident

According to Rescue 1122, a van after tyre burst hit a truck parked alongside a road at Alipur Road. As a result,five persons travelling in the van sustained injuries.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries as a van collided with a truck near Ganjaywali bridge, Alipur Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van after tyre burst hit a truck parked alongside a road at Alipur Road. As a result,five persons travelling in the van sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital, Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Injured Road Van Muzaffargarh Alipur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

MoHAP receives American Heart Association&#039;s & ..

16 seconds ago

Flour prices are high but no alternative of Imran ..

48 seconds ago

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

15 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

28 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

45 minutes ago

Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.