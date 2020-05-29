UrduPoint.com
Five Injured In Road Accident

Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

Five injured in road accident

At least five persons were injured in a traffic accident near Tedi Bazar of Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue sources reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in a traffic accident near Tedi Bazar of Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven car carrying few people was heading towards its destination when the ill-fated vehicle suddenly turned turtle near Tedi Bazar.

As a result, five persons received injuries. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

