Five injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least five persons were injured in a traffic accident near Tedi Bazar of Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue sources reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in a traffic accident near Tedi Bazar of Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven car carrying few people was heading towards its destination when the ill-fated vehicle suddenly turned turtle near Tedi Bazar.

As a result, five persons received injuries. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.