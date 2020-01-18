UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Five injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh

According to Rescue 1122, a van after tyre burst hit a truck parked alongside a road at Alipur Road. As a result,five persons travelling in the van sustained injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries as a van collided with a truck near Ganjaywali bridge, Alipur Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van after tyre burst hit a truck parked alongside a road at Alipur Road. As a result,five persons travelling in the van sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital, Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Injured Road Van Muzaffargarh Alipur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

BISP four officials of grade-17 dismissed from ser ..

4 minutes ago

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of benefic ..

15 minutes ago

People in need of online psycho-social counselling ..

13 minutes ago

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir r ..

13 minutes ago

Three suspects held in Multan

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.