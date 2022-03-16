Five Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 11:21 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people including two children and two women were injured when a motorbike collided with passenger van on Wednesday.
According to rescuer, the van hit motorbike due to over-speeding near Ghari Walla Pul.
The wounded included Saleem (17), Meena (45), Saima (30), Abdul Hadi (2) and Abdul Jawad (3) were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.