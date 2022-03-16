UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 11:21 PM

At least five people including two children and two women were injured when a motorbike collided with passenger van on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people including two children and two women were injured when a motorbike collided with passenger van on Wednesday.

According to rescuer, the van hit motorbike due to over-speeding near Ghari Walla Pul.

The wounded included Saleem (17), Meena (45), Saima (30), Abdul Hadi (2) and Abdul Jawad (3) were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

More Stories From Pakistan

>