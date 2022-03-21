Five injured in road mishap

At least five people including two minors were injured when a motorbike collided with passenger van on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people including two minors were injured when a motorbike collided with passenger van on Wednesday.

According to rescuer, a motorbike, coming from opposite side, collided head with wagon due to over-speed near a bridge Ghari Walla Pul.

The wounded persons included as Saleem (17) Meena (45) Saima (30) Abdul Hadi (2) and Abdul Jawad (3) were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of Kot Addu.