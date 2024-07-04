Five injured in road mishap

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM

A passenger van rammed into a roadside tree due to over-speeding, injuring five people near Sufi Barkat Ali shrine, Samundri Road, on Thursday

According to Rescue sources, a van (TW-791) carrying passengers was on its way when it went out of control due to over-speeding.

As a result, five passengers including a woman were injured. They were rushed to hospital. The injured included - Mumtaz (70), resident of Chak No. 287, Umar Daraz (30) of Mamu Kanjan, M. Sadiq (72) of Pir Mahal, Humaira, wife of Adil (36) of Pir Mahal, and M. Asif (47) of Chak No. 319 Toba Tek Singh.

