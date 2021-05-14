UrduPoint.com
Five Injured In Road Mishap At Dir

Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Five injured in road mishap at Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) ::Five including children injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Jandool area of Lower Dir on Friday.

According to Munda police, a car went out of control from driver on Rasool Banda Road and fell into a gorge.

Five including children were injured in the incident. All the injured belong to Rahimabad area of Lower Dir. Police has registered case of the accident.

Meanwhile, district administration Lower Dir has sealed River Park at Rabat and booked seven persons from Rabat and Khall Bazar under KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Act 2020.

