Five Injured In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Five injured in roof collapse

LAHORE, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Five persons were injured when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden, Manawan here on Wednesday.

Police said that labourers were busy in work in a building when its roof collapsed suddenly.

All the persons came under the debris.

On information, Rescue-1122 staff reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the victims from debris and shifted them to the Services Hospital.

The injured were identified as Iran (37), Nasir (38),Abdul Majeed (40), Manawar (26) and Abdul Rasheed (25).

