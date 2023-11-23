Five injured in roof collapse

The roof of a two-storey house collapsed on five people, including three women of the same family in the jurisdiction of Pirmahal police station on Thursday

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The roof of a two-storey house collapsed on five people, including three women of the same family in the jurisdiction of Pirmahal police station on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the victims were identified as Alia, Asma Khurram, and Rukhsana Bibi who suffered serious injuries.

The rescue 1122 team reached the scene rapidly and pulled out the women and children trapped under the debris in injured condition and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The Hospital sources said that the injured were reported to be stable, and out of danger.

