Five Injured In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Five injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Five people, including four children, were injured when the roof of a house

collapsed near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue-1122, Ayesha, 40, Mursleen, 7, Zyma, 9, Wasim, 12, and Zainab, 15,

were injured. The condition of the house in Masjid Wali Street on Sheikhupura road was dilapidated,

the rescuers said.

The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.

