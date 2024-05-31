Five Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Five people, including four children, were injured when the roof of a house
collapsed near here on Friday.
According to the Rescue-1122, Ayesha, 40, Mursleen, 7, Zyma, 9, Wasim, 12, and Zainab, 15,
were injured. The condition of the house in Masjid Wali Street on Sheikhupura road was dilapidated,
the rescuers said.
The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits police school8 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 16 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme18 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in ARL Colony, Railway Station, adjoining areas18 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation27 minutes ago
-
Five-day anti polio campaign in KP from June 328 minutes ago
-
Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba road mishap28 minutes ago
-
Provincial consultation on development of national guidelines for prevention, treatment of Anemia he ..38 minutes ago
-
'ACE committed to take action against anti-social elements'38 minutes ago
-
Three-month empowering women educators program concludes at SBBWU47 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout48 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Pilgrims advised to take extra heats-related cautions during Hajj48 minutes ago
-
20 held for violating rules48 minutes ago