Five Injured In Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Five people, including a woman, sustained injuries after the roof of
a house caved in here on Wednesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, repairing work of the roof was underway when
it suddenly collapsed.
As a result, five people, including a woman, sustained injuries.
Upon information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.
The teams shifted three people to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Abbas, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Rafiq,
Muhammad Ahmad and Naseem Bibi.
