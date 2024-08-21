Five injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Five people, including a woman, sustained injuries after the roof of

a house caved in here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, repairing work of the roof was underway when

it suddenly collapsed.

As a result, five people, including a woman, sustained injuries.

Upon information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The teams shifted three people to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Abbas, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Rafiq,

Muhammad Ahmad and Naseem Bibi.